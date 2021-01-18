Advertisement

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural

This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in...
This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

Brooks said that for this week’s inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free,” which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns about armed protests nationwide
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects

Latest News

File photo
NY governor explores buying virus vaccine directly from maker
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day
Nearly 1,200 acres of land in the area of West Mountain in Shaftsbury is now protected with...
Nearly 1,200 acres protected in Vermont’s Taconic Mountains
An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring...
Tutoring platform, NH form partnership for high schoolers