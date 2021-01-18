Grad leaves St. Michael’s biggest gift in school history

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Michael’s College has just received its largest-ever one-time donation.

Barry Roy left the Colchester school nearly $4 million.

It is the largest one-time gift in the school’s 117-year history.

Roy was a 1967 graduate of St. Mike’s and a longtime trustee. He died in 2019.

Barry Roy (Courtesy: St. Michael's College)

School officials say half the money will go to scholarships, including a newly established fund for minority students. The other half will go toward strategic future investments.

“Having Barry as one of our trustees, he really understood what some of the challenges are at liberal arts school. But he also had strong faith in a liberal arts education, I think his career shows that,” said Krystyna Davenport Brown, the vice president of institutional advancement at St. Michael’s College.

The money will be used for scholarships starting in the next school year.

