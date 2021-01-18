Advertisement

Grad leaves St. Michael’s biggest gift in school history

St. Michael's College-File photo
St. Michael's College-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Michael’s College has just received its largest-ever one-time donation.

Barry Roy left the Colchester school nearly $4 million.

It is the largest one-time gift in the school’s 117-year history.

Roy was a 1967 graduate of St. Mike’s and a longtime trustee. He died in 2019.

Barry Roy
Barry Roy(Courtesy: St. Michael's College)

School officials say half the money will go to scholarships, including a newly established fund for minority students. The other half will go toward strategic future investments.

“Having Barry as one of our trustees, he really understood what some of the challenges are at liberal arts school. But he also had strong faith in a liberal arts education, I think his career shows that,” said Krystyna Davenport Brown, the vice president of institutional advancement at St. Michael’s College.

The money will be used for scholarships starting in the next school year.

Click here for more on how St. Mike’s will use the money and for more on Barry Roy.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns about armed protests nationwide
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects

Latest News

Emma Fay turned 105 on Monday.
Birthday girl says no secret to long life
105
Birthday girl says no secret to long life
How Camp Kesem is getting creative to help kids during COVID.
Camp gets creative to help kids during the pandemic
ck
Camp gets creative to help kids during the pandemic
hb
Vermont 1st-grader creates goody bags for seniors