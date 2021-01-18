Advertisement

Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at NY diner

The Clinton County Health Department has a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at a local...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Health Department has a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at a local diner.

If you visited the Country Corner Diner in West Chazy between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, you may have been exposed to the virus.

If you were seated in the front bar area, the health department wants you to monitor yourself for symptoms, things like fever, cough, chills and loss of taste or smell.

If you experience these symptoms, you should get tested as soon as possible.

