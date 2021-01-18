Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at NY diner

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Health Department has a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at a local diner.

If you visited the Country Corner Diner in West Chazy between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, you may have been exposed to the virus.

If you were seated in the front bar area, the health department wants you to monitor yourself for symptoms, things like fever, cough, chills and loss of taste or smell.

If you experience these symptoms, you should get tested as soon as possible.

