Advertisement

‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation

‘I knew something was wrong’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States has led to a national shortage of convalescent plasma – blood plasma taken from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

It has antibodies that can help those who are sick from the virus.

Amanda Solt, a COVID-19 survivor, mother of four and paramedic, understands the importance of it.

“I knew something was wrong,” she said as she developed a small cough, fever and body aches.

But, when Solt struggled to breathe at the end of June, she knew it was time to go to the hospital.

“I had the feeling of impending doom,” Solt said. “That’s the best way I can describe it.”

She was moved to the intensive care unit after days of further decline.

A nurse took a picture with Solt.

“The nurse, she came in and said, ‘I’m going to get your phone and we’re going to take a selfie,’ according to Solt. “Said we’re going to document this because this is going to save your life. And, it did. It really, really did.”

Part of her treatment was convalescent plasma.

“It gave me the strength to fight it,” she said.

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, the American Red Cross says this plasma is in short supply.

“COVID-19 donors are still needed now to ensure patients have access to all treatment options including convalescent plasma to help the patients beat the virus,” according to Dr. Erin Goodhue with the American Red Cross.

After three weeks and two days in a Georgia hospital, Solt went home a survivor.

“Amazing feeling. Amazing,” she said. “To get another chance at life and that’s exactly what I got.”

Anyone interested in donating plasma or blood can schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross by visiting redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross blood donor app or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns about armed protests nationwide
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects

Latest News

File photo
NY governor explores buying virus vaccine directly from maker
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day
Nearly 1,200 acres of land in the area of West Mountain in Shaftsbury is now protected with...
Nearly 1,200 acres protected in Vermont’s Taconic Mountains
An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring...
Tutoring platform, NH form partnership for high schoolers
This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in...
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural