Advertisement

Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell message to Twitter Monday.

In the video, she said it has been “the greatest honor” to serve as first lady.

Trump said she’s “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

“To all of the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever,” she said.

The message comes two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns about armed protests nationwide
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects

Latest News

Troops screened for threats in fortified DC
Troops screened for threats in fortified DC
Emma Fay turned 105 on Monday.
Birthday girl says no secret to long life
105
Birthday girl says no secret to long life
How Camp Kesem is getting creative to help kids during COVID.
Camp gets creative to help kids during the pandemic
ck
Camp gets creative to help kids during the pandemic