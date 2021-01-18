MiVT: Vermont de-stressed

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Nobody wants ugly furniture. But distressed furniture is a different story.

For ‘Vermont de-stressed’ craftsman Kurt Lindner, many folks want his work in their homes.

“And I’ve taken on whatever somebody asked me to make. You know, whether it be a bookcase or a bench or a stool or a table, yeah, it’s been fun just figuring it out,” Lindner said.

It started out as a hobby about four years ago, but when COVID left this electrical contractor of 25 years short on work, it was an easy pivot to building furniture in his Colchester garage.

“I’ve done metalwork over the years, I’ve done woodwork over the years, I do everything from soup to nuts. I start with the steel and the wood and I’ve even done car painting and bodywork. That all plays into it, so I’m able to start with just the raw materials and go full circle,” Lindner said.

These aren’t your big box store pieces.

“I just wanted to make something that was not perfect, and just calm and something that people could relate to as comfortable,” he said.

They’re beautiful, live-edge or barn wood works of art to showcase in your home, but also put to good use, as Lindner does in his own.

“It’s a rotational gallery almost in the house, but it’s very helpful to know how these products work over time,” he said.

His products are wear-and-tear tested in his own home to make sure they stand the test of time.

”I want to know how they’re going to fare, and with good wear and tear and again the finish work... is the iron going to fade? Rust? Bend, even? To some extent,” he said.

But aside from durability, Lindner takes pride in his attention to detail, too. None of his metals are welded on top. His cuts are so precise, they don’t need to be.

“It’s easy to make something complicated and make it strong and make it work, but to make it simple and strong is a different thing. But that’s part of the fun of it,” he explained.

Then they head to Remarkable Home in Stowe for sale or are shipped off to customers who ordered custom pieces.

“What makes it special for me is when I present it to the customer and they fall in love with it and they just, it’s everything they had asked for,” he said.

