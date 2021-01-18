Advertisement

Nearly 1,200 acres protected in Vermont’s Taconic Mountains

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Nearly 1,200 acres of land in the area of West Mountain in Shaftsbury is now protected in a deal arranged by the Vermont Land Trust. Another nearly 240 acres will be preserved in Rupert.

The trust says it worked with David and Cheryl Mance to conserve the land in Vermont’s Taconic Mountains in southern Vermont.

Much of the protected land is at the top of West Mountain and, with elevations above 2,000 feet, is visible from U.S. Routes 7 and Vermont Route 7A.

The Land Trust’s Donald Campbell says the protection of the land ensures that a large block will remain whole.

