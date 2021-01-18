New test to New Hampshire governor’s power

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 300 New Hampshire residents have filed a formal request asking the Legislature to repeal the powers granted to the governor during an emergency such as the coronavirus pandemic.

They claim the governor’s emergency management powers are unconstitutional, though it has been upheld in court.

