WATCH LIVE: Cuomo gives briefing on COVID in New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Drive-thru vaccination sites in Northern New York are set to open Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give a news briefing Monday on COVID-19 in New York. It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Both the SUNY Potsdam Fieldhouse and the site at the Plattsburgh International Airport are now accepting appointments for eligible people.

The Plattsburgh location is next to the airport and it’s where the county used to hold its drive-thru testing.

The state says it anticipates giving 1,000 vaccinations a day and it will be done by appointment only.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will only get 250,000 doses from the federal government, yet more than 7 million people now qualify.

At this rate, it will take six months to vaccinate everyone who’s eligible.

