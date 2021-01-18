Parents concerned with long-term impacts of remote learning

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont students now about halfway through their first year of hybrid or remote learning, many are reporting struggles that were to be expected with out of classroom learning.

Students say they are slowly getting used to what it takes to learn remotely, but parents and officials at the Saint Johnsbury School District all say there could be hurdles down the line.

“It’s different, you’re not able to sit in class and ask your teachers questions,” said Hugh Casey, a 6th grader in the Saint Johnsbury School District.

He thinks they have been pushing him with an appropriate amount of work, but it’s hard to tell because it’s never been done.

“It’s just the right amount, sometimes it can get a little overboard, but most of the time it’s just perfect,” said Casey.

According to the district, the hybrid model has students in person receiving direct instruction, and while they are home, applying the learning they get in-person. The district acknowledges that the lack of in-person instruction has its limitations.

“In general, we are not making as much progress through the curriculum as we normally would be,” said Jeremy Ross, the co-principal at Saint Johnsbury Middle School.

He says the good news is, regression in learning that they expected hasn’t happened, but what they are seeing is inconsistency in learning. So their focus is shifted to what they call “high leverage concepts.”

“The most important concepts and skills that students need to have been exposed to and have direct instruction in at each grade level,” said Ross.

Ross says he believes the assessments they use are still accurate, even under the new proficiency based model they are working under. But the question remains, what is being left out?

“What pieces are they shaving back that he is going to need moving forward,” said Heather Labounty, a parent.

“The kids may be reaching proficiency, but maybe the storage of that memory or the repetition isn’t there,” said Ilene Dickinson, another parent.

Parents we talked with say their concern isn’t about the assessments they are getting from the school. Their concern is looking ahead, something 8th grader Landon Labounty agrees with.

“You know, subjects that I might be not the strongest in, that maybe might hurt me come high school,” said Landon.

Not having the socialization and normal help from teachers that you need is one obstacle by itself. But remote learning for tech classes hasn’t been working Chandler Labounty, a senior at Saint Johnsbury Academy.

He says he learns hand-on and lacking that is hurting his work.

Even his final project in woodworking has been slowed because of in-person and remote scheduling, although he says they are hoping to allow more access to the skills based learning because of the course material.

But even still, he misses the in-person instruction.

“Our CTE classes, they usually give us videos or online courses that we take. Obviously being on a computer for an hour and a half, two hours is not anything fun. It’s definitely a big change from going from building a shed to learning how to build a shed online, I definitely think it’s a big change and it definitely is not as fun. Someone like me doesn’t learn that material as well rather than doing it hands-on,” said Chandler.

He also says going from being graded on a normal scale to the proficiency-based model did leave some room for adjustment to a new hybrid learning model.

He feels it is a more fair assessment of the work he is doing and where he is considering circumstances are constantly changing.

And Ross says, that’s the million dollar question. How does this impact proficiency down the line?

And while, he says they don’t have the answer yet, they do have an idea on how to combat the inconsistency they could see.

“That’s what strong teaching is anyway. It’s looking at where kids are when they come to us and adjusting our instruction and our learning opportunities we provide to meet their needs,” said Ross.

Ross says he hopes that when students do return fulltime, he hopes that there will be lessons they can carry over from hybrid model learning like accessing technology as a tool, more individualized instruction or even more independent learning for students that have proven they learn better with more freedom.

