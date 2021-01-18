Parking area for Ferrisburgh wildlife area to be closed

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) - The parking area and the entrance road to the Little Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area in Ferrisburgh is going to be closed from January through March.

The closure is because the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be conducting habitat improvement projects with logging equipment in the East Slang portion of the management area. People are asked not to enter gated roads that have been left open for logging and heavy equipment. The gates will be locked at the end of each workday as contractors leave the site. The closure is currently scheduled to run from Jan. 25 to March 31. Heavy equipment and logging machinery will be in use along all major maintenance roads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.