Peaceful protests seen at statehouses around our region

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - This weekend, a small number of people gathered at the New Hampshire and New York Statehouses. These were in conjunction with planned protests across the country in support of President Donald Trump.

There was a small gathering Sunday afternoon in Concord. Five men dressed in flak jackets, carrying long rifles and handguns protested in front of the statehouse.

Some appeared to be carrying a flag and wearing an insignia associated with the “boogaloo” movement, which the Associated Press says is anti-government.

Over in New York, a handful of people gathered at the Capitol in Albany.

“You know, just because they voted for one person or voted the other person. They should be able to protest in peace. This is one America,” said one person in Albany.

“At the end of the day Albany isn’t going to stand for that. We don’t welcome hate here, we don’t want it here. I mean, that’s the only reason why we’re here,” said Anthony Brown, an Albany resident.

