Advertisement

Peaceful protests seen at statehouses around our region

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - This weekend, a small number of people gathered at the New Hampshire and New York Statehouses. These were in conjunction with planned protests across the country in support of President Donald Trump.

There was a small gathering Sunday afternoon in Concord. Five men dressed in flak jackets, carrying long rifles and handguns protested in front of the statehouse.

Some appeared to be carrying a flag and wearing an insignia associated with the “boogaloo” movement, which the Associated Press says is anti-government.

Over in New York, a handful of people gathered at the Capitol in Albany.

“You know, just because they voted for one person or voted the other person. They should be able to protest in peace. This is one America,” said one person in Albany.

“At the end of the day Albany isn’t going to stand for that. We don’t welcome hate here, we don’t want it here. I mean, that’s the only reason why we’re here,” said Anthony Brown, an Albany resident.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns of armed protests nationwide
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

Parents concerned with long-term impacts of remote learning
Parents concerned with long-term impacts of remote learning
Parents, students and the Saint Johnsbury School District all say there could be hurdles down...
Parents concerned with long-term impacts of remote learning
This weekend, a small number of people gathered at the New Hampshire and New York Statehouses.
Peaceful protests seen around our region
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases