Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s top cop is on administrative leave.

Chief Levi Ritter has run the Plattsburgh City Police Department since 2018. He was an officer on the force for 14 years before that.

Police Capt. Brad Kiroy is stepping in as acting chief for the time being.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest couldn’t provide much information on why Ritter is on leave, saying it’s a pending matter. But he did say it happened in late 2020 before he took office.

We don’t know why Ritter is on leave but we do know that in October his name was added to a lawsuit against five other officers after a video surfaced of a man in police custody in 2017 allegedly being beaten in his cell by officers. The man is pressing use of force charges against all officers pictured in the video.

WCAX has covered this story and the man the victim claims is Chief Ritter never shows his face, though Ritter was the sergeant on duty the night of the incident.

