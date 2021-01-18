Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a deadly attack in Bennington.

The police chief says a woman was attacked along the river walkway between North Street and School Street Monday at about 11:15 a.m.

They found her on the ground with a serious cut.

She was taken to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center where she later died.

The suspect was found on School Street with a weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect, how they were able to identify that person or the type of weapon used.

Investigators say they will release more information after the suspect is arraigned.

