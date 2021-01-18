Police still searching for Paralympian’s stolen prosthetic leg

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Paralympics hopeful and former high school football standout had his car stolen in South Burlington with three of his specialized prosthetic legs inside. Our Katharine Huntley spoke with Muji Karim about the experience.

“Things can be replaced and if I woke up one morning without legs, then I can wake up one morning missing fake ones and be OK,” Karim said.

Karim woke up two weekends ago while visiting his childhood home to discover his car and his prosthetic legs had been stolen after spending the night in South Burlington.

Police located his car, which he says was filled with many other things that weren’t his, but stuff including his child’s car seat and his prosthetic legs were nowhere to be found.

“I said, listen, if you try to break into a car and see there’s legs back there, wouldn’t you just be like, ah, this guy’s gone though enough, let me grab the next one?” Karim said.

South Burlington police say they had people of interest from other car thefts in the area, so they contacted those individuals hoping to find Karim’s prosthetics.

Muji Karim appreciates the police department going the extra mile to help him out.

“We pleaded with the individuals involved to their empathetic side and explained to them, listen, if we get the legs back they will help this gentleman and they actually brought them to the Burlington Fire Department to drop them off,” South Burlington Police Sgt. Edward Soychak said.

Two of the three prosthetics were returned to the adaptive athlete and Paralympic hopeful. Karim is grateful to get his running legs back to keep striding for the Paralympics.

“That helped me a lot in terms of my training. I have to crank up stuff, I have a huge race in Arizona on March 16, so having my legs not having to get remade-- it would be another three weeks to a month ‘til I get new pairs,” he said.

A car accident in 2011 left him a double amputee, and Karim says after all he’s been through, he is determined to have a good attitude going through life looking at the big picture and the big perspective so he can move on from this.

“I’m sort of a laid back dude, it takes a lot to get me upset knowing where I’ve been through and I have a perspective on life that I’ve gained through the experiences that I’ve gone through. Just live, live and smile,” Karim said.

Along with being an athlete, Karim is a public speaker and musician.

If anyone has any information regarding the other prosthetic leg that’ still missing, they should reach out to police in South Burlington at 802-846-4111.

