Some MLK Day events still happening during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is Martin Luther King Day, a holiday to celebrate the key social activist in the civil rights movement.

Even during the pandemic, several events will be going on across our region.

ECHO Leahy Center

At the ECHO Leahy Center, they’ll be offering a limited-attendance celebration for anyone interested.

Tickets must be purchased online for one of the three time slots, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Regardless of whether or not you can make it to the in-person celebration, the ECHO Leahy center says it’s important to celebrate MLK’s legacy.

“It’s both about marking the work that MLK did and acknowledging that it’s not complete. That we all are members of this civil society and have a responsibility to engage in these conversations and think about the ways that we are citizens of this nation and the way that we make it inclusive and welcoming and a just society for everyone,” says Nina Ridhibhinyo of the ECHO Leahy Center.

While not everyone will be able to attend the events due to ticket limits, ECHO has distributed relevant activity and information packets across Burlington, including the Fletcher Free Library.

Dartmouth College events

Dartmouth College is kicking off two weeks of virtual events in celebration of Dr. King. He spoke at Dartmouth in 1962.

Annually, the college holds a multi-faith celebration and candlelight vigil.

This year’s celebration features keynote speaker Shamell Bell, an original member of Black lives matter and a lecturer in African and African American studies and the department of theater. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday

