Swanton farm fire leaves one person hurt

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fire broke out Sunday afternoon on South River Road.

Swanton Fire Department officials say an equipment shed next to the property’s barn caught fire. They say it appears a furnace sparked the flames, but they’re still investigation the cause. Officials say a tractor, snowmobiles, and other farm equipment were destroyed in the fire. It burned one man.

The wind made it even more difficult to get under control, but crews from neighboring towns helped put it out.

