Tutoring platform, NH form partnership for high schoolers

An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring...
An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring to high school students.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring to high school students.

Schoolhouse.world is a platform that connects people around the world to have free, small-group tutoring sessions.

It offers tutoring in high school math and Scholastic Aptitude Test prep, and hopes to expand in ages and in topics.

The platform is a creation of Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, and Shishir Mehrotra, the co-founder and CEO of Coda. 

