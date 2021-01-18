Tutoring platform, NH form partnership for high schoolers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An online tutoring service is partnering with the state of New Hampshire to offer free tutoring to high school students.

Schoolhouse.world is a platform that connects people around the world to have free, small-group tutoring sessions.

It offers tutoring in high school math and Scholastic Aptitude Test prep, and hopes to expand in ages and in topics.

The platform is a creation of Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, and Shishir Mehrotra, the co-founder and CEO of Coda.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)