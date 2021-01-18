Vermont 1st-grader creates goody bags for seniors

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Connor Hoyt’s great-grandmother ended up in the hospital with COVID-19 last summer, the 7-year-old wanted to do something to keep her spirits up since they couldn’t visit her. So, Connor came up with the idea to give her a care package including his own drawings.

“She loved it and I thought, I could do that for other people,” Connor said. “I wanted to feel like we’re there and care for them.”

“He wanted to make lots of bags for people, everybody that was lonely in the hospital, at home. He had a very big goal,” mom Jodi Hoyt said.

The Happy Helping Bags, as they’re called, are reusable bags decorated on the outside and inside. They’re filled with not just Connor’s pictures, but also fun activities like puzzles and crafts. He even included important phone numbers for local resources like Meals on Wheels and heating help.

“The food can keep them alive and the heat can keep them warm,” Connor said.

Obviously, Connor and his family couldn’t go door-to-door to deliver these Happy Helping Bags to senior members of the community, so they recruited some help.

“Sometimes our calls to them are just, they need to see a face,” said Rebecca Owens of South Royalton Rescue.

Both the South Royalton Rescue squad and the Royalton Police Department delivered.

“To leave a bag of kindness from Connor brought tears to some of their eyes,” Owens said. “It touched those of us who were giving them out, those who received them.”

“To sit there and take the time, his own time, to bring happiness and joy to these people, Connor is A1. It made me smile, warmed me up and it’s what we need,” Royalton Police Ofc. Oscar Gardner said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Was it a lot of hard work?

Connor Hoyt: Yeah, it took a long time.

Scott Fleishman: But are you happy that you did it?

Connor Hoyt: Yeah.

“Connor is really aware. He’s always been that kid that’s caring about other people,” mom Jodi said. “He doesn’t understand all of what’s going on in the world, that’s for sure, but he understands people are scared and lonely and I’m very proud of him.”

Today, Connor’s Great-Grandma is doing well, thanks in part to a small gesture from a young boy with a big heart and his idea to make our most vulnerable feel extra special.

Connor and his family did receive some donations from the community, including popsicle sticks and seed for bird-feeder-making kits.

