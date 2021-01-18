Vermont Episcopal bishop on legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bishop of Vermont’s Episcopal Diocese, the Right Reverend Shannon MacVean-Brown, says Martin Luther King Jr. is an inspiring faith leader as he shaped a movement to build a community.

She says it’s especially important to remember King’s legacy and teachings now, at a time when religion is often being misused to create division or exclusion and even to justify violence.

“King required people who were part of the movement to meditate daily on the teachings and life of Jesus, and care for their body, mind and spirit. And Dr. King made it clear that working toward justice is a lifelong pursuit, it’s a way of life and not just a demonstration or campaign,” MacVean-Brown said.

The bishop says service projects are important to honor King but she also suggests reading his speeches and teachings to do better with what King was asking people to do.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with the Right Reverend Shannon MacVean-Brown.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.