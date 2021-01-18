Advertisement

Vermont Episcopal bishop on legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bishop of Vermont’s Episcopal Diocese, the Right Reverend Shannon MacVean-Brown, says Martin Luther King Jr. is an inspiring faith leader as he shaped a movement to build a community.

She says it’s especially important to remember King’s legacy and teachings now, at a time when religion is often being misused to create division or exclusion and even to justify violence.

“King required people who were part of the movement to meditate daily on the teachings and life of Jesus, and care for their body, mind and spirit. And Dr. King made it clear that working toward justice is a lifelong pursuit, it’s a way of life and not just a demonstration or campaign,” MacVean-Brown said.

The bishop says service projects are important to honor King but she also suggests reading his speeches and teachings to do better with what King was asking people to do.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with the Right Reverend Shannon MacVean-Brown.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns about armed protests nationwide
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects

Latest News

Hundreds were vaccinated Monday as drive-thru sites opened in Northern New York.
Hundreds vaccinated in North Country as drive-thru sites open
MUJI
Police still searching for Paralympian’s stolen prosthetic leg
The Clinton County Health Department has a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at a local...
Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at NY diner
Vermont police continued their show of force at the Statehouse on Monday.
Vermont police continue show of force at Statehouse