Vermont food assistance program relaunches temporarily

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont food assistance program Everyone Eats has relaunched.

The program purchases meals to-go from local restaurants for Vermonters in need, helping to feed them while also creating financial opportunities for Vermont farmers and food producers.

The program was first funded by federal CARES Act money but that ran out at the end of the year.

Recently, the state provided more than $1.5 million to help get the meals out again but that will only last for three weeks.

Organizers hope that state lawmakers will find funding for the rest of the pandemic.

“It’s clear from the emails we receive and the conversations we are having in our communities and the conversations we are having with our lawmakers that restaurants and individuals and farmers and communities across the state have really appreciated and benefited from this program,” said Jean Hamilton, the state coordinator for Everyone Eats.

More than 200 restaurants statewide have participated.

