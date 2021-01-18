Vermont, NH hunters take record number of bears in 2020

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Wildlife officials say preliminary numbers show that hunters had a record bear season in Vermont and New Hampshire last year, in part because of a surge in the number of hunters brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Vermont, hunters took 914 bears during the early and late bear seasons, with most taken in the early season. That beats the record of 750 bears taken in 2019.

In New Hampshire, 1,183 bears were killed, 12% higher than the previous record of 1,053 in 2018 and 42% above the preceding five-year average of 836.

