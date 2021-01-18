Advertisement

Vermont police continue show of force at Statehouse

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Statehouses around the country are buckling down ahead of Inauguration Day coming up on Wednesday.

At the Vermont Statehouse Monday evening, it was very quiet, with only a few people walking around.

The police presence continues to be extremely high, however, with Vermont State Police, Capitol Police, Washington County Sheriffs and the Montpelier Police all on the lookout.

Monday, many of the police carried long guns and made their presence known around the Capitol.

Buildings in the complex were closed because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Vermont State Police consider Sunday-- with few protesters-- a success, and they hope their continued presence in the area will help prevent anything from happening.

“We want to make sure there’s not a repeat of the horrifying events that took place in Washington, D.C. Our feeling is that you can’t err too much on the side of caution. We don’t want to see what took place in the U.S. Capitol take place here in Vermont,” Vt. State Police Capt. David Petersen said.

Petersen there told me that people should expect this police presence to be around at least through Inauguration Day.

