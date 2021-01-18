Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus cases continue to rise nationwide and now Vermont has officially surpassed 10,000 statewide coronavirus cases -- the last state to pass that milestone.

The Green Mountain State now has 10,057 cases, they still are the state with the fewest cases. Hawaii is next with over 24,000 total cases.

140 new cases were reported on Sunday. The death toll is now up to 163. Forty-five people are currently hospitalized.

Chittenden County has seen 750 new cases over the last two weeks

