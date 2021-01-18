BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After all that snow that we got over the weekend, we will get a “bonus” coating of snow early on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a weak cold front drops through from north to south. We can expect a dusting to around 3″ of snow this morning before it tapers off in the afternoon.

Colder air will be following in behind that front, so we will be clearing out a bit overnight as temperatures dip down into the low/mid teens for most of us, but mid/upper single digits in the NEK and the Adirondacks.

Tuesday will start with some sunshine but another weak disturbance will swing through later in the day and into Tuesday night with another round of snow shower activity. Again, we can expect a dusting to around 3″ of snow with that weak system. Some of those snow showers could linger into Wednesday.

Then a slightly stronger clipper system will come through on Thursday into Friday with yet another round of snow showers, which could accumulate a few inches.

Snow showers will linger into Saturday, mainly in the mountains, with a blustery NNW wind. Sunday should finally feature some sunshine.

It’s finally starting to look and feel like the middle of January! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.