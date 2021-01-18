Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After all that snow that we got over the weekend, we will get a “bonus” coating of snow early on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a weak cold front drops through from north to south. We can expect a dusting to around 3″ of snow this morning before it tapers off in the afternoon.

Colder air will be following in behind that front, so we will be clearing out a bit overnight as temperatures dip down into the low/mid teens for most of us, but mid/upper single digits in the NEK and the Adirondacks.

Tuesday will start with some sunshine but another weak disturbance will swing through later in the day and into Tuesday night with another round of snow shower activity. Again, we can expect a dusting to around 3″ of snow with that weak system. Some of those snow showers could linger into Wednesday.

Then a slightly stronger clipper system will come through on Thursday into Friday with yet another round of snow showers, which could accumulate a few inches.

Snow showers will linger into Saturday, mainly in the mountains, with a blustery NNW wind. Sunday should finally feature some sunshine.

It’s finally starting to look and feel like the middle of January! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Montpelier prepare for potential protests
Montpelier prepares for potential protests
The Burlington Police Officers Association tucked these flyers into residents' mailboxes...
Queen City residents respond as loss of midnight patrol looms
One man holds a Canadians for Trump sign outside the Statehouse building in Montpelier.
Quiet Vt. Statehouse amid concerns of armed protests nationwide
A consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.
Lake Champlain Chocolates issues recall over foreign objects
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Dave Busch
Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave Busch
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast