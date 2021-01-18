BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bonus coating of snow today, after a weak cold front dropped across the region!

Colder air will be following in behind that front, and temperatures will fall into the low/mid teens for most of us, but mid/upper single digits in the NEK and the Adirondacks.

Tuesday will start with some sunshine but another weak clipper system will swing through later in the day and into Tuesday night with another round of snow shower activity. Snow showers may linger into Wednesday, and amounts will range from a dusting to 3″ for most of us.

Thursday into Friday, another slightly stronger clipper system will bring another round of snow showers. We expect to see a few more inches out of this system.

Snow showers will linger into Saturday, mainly in the mountains, with a blustery NNW wind. Sunday we hope to see some sunshine again but it will be chilly!

We’ll be keeping it white and bright with fresh snow off and on throughout the week!

