Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mountain snow showers will linger into Monday morning, with a trace to 2 inches accumulation possible, especially the Southern Green Mountains. Monday afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, with highs in the 20s north, and the low 30s south. We’ll see some sunshine on Tuesday before a weak system brings more snow showers during the evening, lasting into Wednesday.

The best chance for snow this week will be Thursday, as a clipper moves in. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Friday will have more in the way of scattered snow showers.

Next weekend will be much quieter than this one was. A few flurries are possible Saturday, and Sunday is looking dry. It will be quite cold (but not brutal), with highs around 20 Saturday, and in the mid teens Sunday, with the colder spots below zero at night.

