Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

Newport-File photo
Newport residents seek ways to save old grandstand
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
NH conservation officer injured in snowmobile crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address last Monday.
Cuomo to deliver budget address