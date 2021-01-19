Advertisement

Are Patriots fans sticking with Brady in Bucs Super Bowl bid?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu during October game.(Jason Behnken | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in the off-season for Tampa, many Pats fans were heartbroken. While the Patriots missed the playoffs this season, Brady and the Bucs are one win away from heading to the Super Bowl.

Our Scott Fleishman went to Jim’s Sports in the University Mall in South Burlington to talk with Brady fans and find out why the shop has been having a tough time keeping Brady’s old jersey on the shelves. He also spoke with the owner of a local eatery that gave a nod to Brady with specialty-themed items on the menu.

