Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.(Source: Lake Champlain Chocolates/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
Girl Scouts still selling cookies during the pandemic
Girl Scouts still selling cookies during the pandemic