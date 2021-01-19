COVID exposure alert in Northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There is a COVID exposure alert in New York’s North Country.

If you rode the North Country express bus from Plattsburgh to Potsdam on Jan. 11, 12, 13 or 14, you may have been exposed to the virus.

If you did, the health department recommends you monitor for symptoms over the two-week period from the day you were on board. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.

If you’re sick, call your doctor or preferred medical center.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.