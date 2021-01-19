Cuomo threatens cuts without $15B in federal aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday his state will sue if Congress doesn’t send $15 billion in unrestricted emergency COVID-19 aid.

The Democrat introduced different budget proposals for if Congress provides New York with $6 billion or if New York receives $15 billion.

His state is facing a dramatic loss in sales and income tax revenue in the wake of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions that jettisoned last February’s budget projections.

The governor blamed President Donald Trump’s administration for allowing COVID-19 to hit New York and the rest of the nation.

New York is nearing 42,000 deaths of people who had COVID-19, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

