Cuomo to deliver budget address

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday morning will present his budget as the state faces a nearly $15 billion deficit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For months, Cuomo has blamed President Trump and Republicans for siphoning away revenue from New York and distributing it to other states. He has been banking on the Biden administration and a democratically-controlled Congress to deliver a federal stimulus package that would include bailouts for state and local governments. Cuomo in his State of the State address last week said without federal assistance, New York faces grim choices include tax hikes and cuts to essential services.

Cuomo has already announced proposals to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana and to expand sports gambling, but that revenue isn’t expected to be nearly enough to help the state out of its hole.

