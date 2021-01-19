Economists say Vermont finances look surprisingly strong

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new forecast from Vermont economists paints an optimistic picture for the health of the state budget thanks to a massive injection of federal COVID relief funding into the economy.

Our economy will be riding the effects of the past two stimulus packages for some time, keeping state coffers intact.

The entire financial picture is still fuzzy as the virus is behind the wheel of the economy, but economists say, overall, this is good news.

Throughout the pandemic, our economy has been kept afloat by amounts of federal money never before seen, through our $1.25 billion CARES Act and $6 billion in PPP loans, business grants and stimulus payments.

This money flowing through the economy has fueled consumption taxes through spending at local stores and restaurants.

In fact, total tax revenues in all funds are now expected to be only $20 million below pre-pandemic fiscal year 2021 estimates and $77 million above fiscal year 2022 estimates.

Though 25,000 people are still unemployed and restaurants and hospitality are still suffering, economists are optimistic about more help from Congress and the long-term effects it could have on state coffers.

“We’re going to let the data and the models govern the way we look at things. But I will admit that I spent the better part of 36-48 hours trying to pick apart the fact that the numbers couldn’t possibly be this good,” Vermont State Economist Jeff Carr said.

Economists are also optimistic with President-elect Joe Biden taking office Wednesday and a potential third stimulus package coming down the pike. Biden is calling for another $1,400 which could inject another $860 million into the economy.

Economists warn all of this federal borrowing could have consequences later down the line. But in the meantime, many say it’s more important to mitigate permanent damage to the economy and workforce.

So what’s the biggest factor driving tax collections? Income taxes are the biggest source of revenue for the state, and all that federal money-- like the Payroll Protection Program-- has kept up earnings and tax collections.

Another big source of revenue is the sales tax and even with stores closed the state has benefited from e-commerce. A 2018 Supreme Court ruling meant Vermont and other states can collect online sales taxes. And that’s where a lot of people have been spending on home decor, food and home office supplies.

So economists say that revenue boost is coming just in time.

