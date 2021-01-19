Advertisement

Gov. Scott quarantining after possible COVID exposure

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and members of his Cabinet are going into COVID quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.

The governor’s office says Scott and members of his administration were in close proximity to the infected person at the governor’s COVID briefing Tuesday and last Friday. The person, described as a contractor who works at those press conferences, tested positive Tuesday.

There are no reports of COVID symptoms from the governor or his team but out of an abundance of caution, they will follow quarantine guidelines.

Click here to read the statement from the governor’s office.

