Health experts expect new strain of COVID-19 to reach our region

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A new variant or mutation of COVID-19 has already been reported in New York and Massachusetts. And, according to the experts, it’s only a matter of time before it comes to our region. That has some people on edge.

“We stay at home. We don’t go anywhere in particular except for shopping,” said Linda Pendleton.

The Hartford resident says her family is doing well despite the pandemic. However, she has heard about a new strain of the coronavirus.

“It scares you. I have a new grand-daughter and I want to be around for her,” Pendleton said.

Health experts say it’s not uncommon for a virus to mutate, especially the coronavirus. And that is the case with COVID-19.

There appears to be good news and bad news with the new variant according to Dr. Jose Mercado, who is the associate epidemiologist at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

“It tends to be more infectious but what is reassuring, it doesn’t tend to increase your risk of hospitalization and or maybe mortality,” Mercado said.

The new variant has not been reported in Vermont or New Hampshire. But, experts say that is likely to change, especially if people don’t wear masks, don’t avoid large gatherings and don’t wash their hands frequently.

“That would drive the spread of infection and that would also drive this new variant being in our state if it is not already here,” Mercado said.

“I do worry about the people with underlying health conditions. Those are the people that I do worry about,” said Eileen Yourell.

Yourell is a nurse. She received the COVID-19 vaccine which health experts say is effective on the new variant, as well.

“You always have to be careful and there is always going to be something. There is always going to be a new variant. There is always going to be different strains of whatever,” Yourell said.

DHMC does not routinely test for variants of COVID-19, but hospital officials say discussions about possibly doing so in the future are ongoing. The medical center is currently caring for 16 COVID patients.

