Kuster introduces bill on mass-production of vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) -U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire has introduced an updated version of a bill to ensure that the United States will be able to mass-produce and administer COVID-19 vaccines quickly and efficiently.

Kuster and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a fellow Democrat, reintroduced the bill Tuesday.

“This legislation will help to ensure transparency in our vaccination efforts and that Americans - especially communities that have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus - will not face unnecessary delays or obstacles to getting vaccinated,” Kuster said in a statement.

The bill would authorize $20 billion to expand upon the down payment made on vaccines and therapeutic development in the end-of-year spending bill from 2020.

