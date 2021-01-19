Advertisement

Kuster introduces bill on mass-production of vaccines

(Pfizer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire has introduced an updated version of a bill to ensure that the United States will be able to mass-produce and administer COVID-19 vaccines quickly and efficiently.

Kuster and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a fellow Democrat, reintroduced the bill Tuesday.

“This legislation will help to ensure transparency in our vaccination efforts and that Americans - especially communities that have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus - will not face unnecessary delays or obstacles to getting vaccinated,” Kuster said in a statement.

The bill would authorize $20 billion to expand upon the down payment made on vaccines and therapeutic development in the end-of-year spending bill from 2020.

