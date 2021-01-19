Advertisement

New Hampshire couple named outstanding tree farmers by program

By Associated Press
Jan. 19, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A couple in Boscawen, New Hampshire, have been named the 2021 Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year by the state tree farm program.

Charles and Mabel Niebling bought a 67-acre tree farm in 2001.

It has been under a written forest management plan since 2003 that focuses on maintaining and improving the quality of timber and forest products; protecting water quality of wetlands and riparian zones; creating a diversity of wildlife habitats; conserving native plant species; and providing a recreational resource.

The four pillars of the Tree Farm program are wood, water, wildlife and recreation.

There are 1,450 certified tree farms in New Hampshire, totaling 500,000 acres.

