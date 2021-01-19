Advertisement

New Hampshire updates vaccine registration process

First NH health care workers vaccinated Tuesday in Manchester.
First NH health care workers vaccinated Tuesday in Manchester.
By Associated Press
Jan. 19, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has updated its instructions to health care providers about registering medically vulnerable patients for the coronavirus vaccine.

Registration opens Friday for residents age 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions, residents and staff of facilities for people with developmental disabilities, and corrections officers. Residents age 65 and older should register to be vaccinated at one of the state’s fixed site clinics by visiting https://vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

There are different processes for those with medical conditions. In some cases, they will get emails with instructions on signing up.

