New York mayor arrested on drug charges resigns

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) - More than a month after he was arrested on drug charges, the mayor of an upstate New York town announced that he was resigning on Tuesday.

Tim Currier, the mayor and former police chief of Massena, New York, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with a police officer.

WWNY-TV reports he says his resignation will take effect on Feb. 1 and that he remains “profoundly sorry” for his actions.

Currier entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment in December and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 15.

Related Stories:

Massena mayor apologizes for drug arrest, vows to seek treatment

Massena mayor arrested on drug charges after fleeing from police

Massena mayor arrested on drug charges

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)