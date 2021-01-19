Newport residents seek ways to save old grandstand

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A group of people in the northern Vermont city of Newport are looking for a way to save an 81-year-old grandstand in a city park from being demolished.

The discussion by the group that includes Mayor Paul Monette, is driven by the decision by the City Council to include funding in the proposed city budget to demolish the grandstand in Gardner Park, the location of a number of athletic fields.

The Caledonian Record reports that Monette says the grandstand is a part of Newport’s history and all avenues must be researched before demolishing it.

But City Manager Laura Dolgin says rehabilitating it would be too costly.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)