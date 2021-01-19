NH conservation officer injured in snowmobile crash

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer on active snowmobile patrol crashed on a trail and injured his leg while pursuing snowmobilers for a violation.

The officer, Christopher Egan, 49, crashed on a trail in Pittsburg at about 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Eagan said he was catching up to the snowmobilers and navigating a bumpy stretch of the trail when he lost his footing on the running board. His right leg came off his snowmobile and came into contact with the trail and he fell, suffering a lower leg fracture.

Rescuers came to his aid and he was taken to a hospital.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)