Advertisement

NH Democrat loses committee seats over tweet about rioters

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker has been removed from her committee assignments in the New Hampshire House because of a tweet about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Rosemarie Rung, of Merrimack, tweeted a video of rioters, called them terrorists and said she wanted to know who was from New Hampshire besides the police chief from Troy.

Chief David Ellis has faced criticism for attending the rally in Washington that preceded the riot but has not been accused of participating in violence.

Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard said Rung crossed a line and contributed to the backlash that led Troy officials to close their town hall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

Newport-File photo
Newport residents seek ways to save old grandstand
NH conservation officer injured in snowmobile crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address last Monday.
Cuomo to deliver budget address
Girl Scouts still selling cookies during the pandemic
Girl Scouts still selling cookies during the pandemic