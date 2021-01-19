NH Democrat loses committee seats over tweet about rioters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker has been removed from her committee assignments in the New Hampshire House because of a tweet about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Rosemarie Rung, of Merrimack, tweeted a video of rioters, called them terrorists and said she wanted to know who was from New Hampshire besides the police chief from Troy.

Chief David Ellis has faced criticism for attending the rally in Washington that preceded the riot but has not been accused of participating in violence.

Republican House Speaker Sherman Packard said Rung crossed a line and contributed to the backlash that led Troy officials to close their town hall.

