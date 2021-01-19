Police investigate if NY man was grilling coyote or dog

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST
ROME, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating whether a New York man was cooking a dog or a coyote on a grill outside a home.

Police say officers responded to a complaint of animal cruelty on Jan. 13 and found a man cooking a canine outside a home in Rome, New York. The man cooperated with police, telling them the canine was a coyote. An animal control officer took the animal to Cornell University for testing to try to determine its species. The man could be charged depending on the results of those tests.

Hunting or trapping coyotes is legal in New York state with a license.

