Retired NYC firefighter surrenders in US Capitol riot sweep

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A retired New York City firefighter has become one of the latest people swept up in the federal investigation of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Fee surrendered on Tuesday to face charges in Washington of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building without permission.

Prosecutors say the Long Island man sent selfies from the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and described himself as part of the “tip of the spear.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

