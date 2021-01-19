Retired NYC firefighter surrenders in US Capitol riot sweep

NEW YORK (AP) - A retired New York City firefighter has become one of the latest people swept up in the federal investigation of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Fee surrendered on Tuesday to face charges in Washington of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building without permission.

Prosecutors say the Long Island man sent selfies from the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and described himself as part of the “tip of the spear.”

