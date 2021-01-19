Advertisement

Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.(Just Scream! via CNN Newsource)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want, and then hang up. Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website.

According to the Just Scream! website, personal numbers are not stored.

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.

The hotline was launched just before Election Day and since then Gollmar says he’s gotten more than 70,000 phone calls.

If you want to participate, you’ll have to act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

Newport-File photo
Newport residents seek ways to save old grandstand
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
AP-NORC poll: Virus, economy swamp other priorities for US
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
NH conservation officer injured in snowmobile crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address last Monday.
Cuomo to deliver budget address