State unveils new economic relief programs for Vermont businesses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state on Tuesday unveiled five economic relief programs for businesses during the governor’s pandemic news briefing.

They are funded by the new federal stimulus package.

The programs include the Employee Retention Tax Credit, which is a refundable credits; and direct grant programs, like PPP or the Payroll Protection Program. Also on the list: the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

Click here for details on the programs, the criteria for applying and more.

