Stove ashes blamed for Bennington house fire

Authorities say stove ashes were to blame for a house fire in Bennington.
Authorities say stove ashes were to blame for a house fire in Bennington.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say stove ashes left in a garbage can almost burned a Bennington house to the ground.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Bennington Fire Department responded to a house fire on Safford Street.

Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.

“When we got here, it was fully involved. So, we put it out as best we could and now we got the companies here, the state troopers here, checking it out,” Bennington Fire Chief James Wright said.

Fire investigators say the homeowner thought the ashes were cold when he put them in the garbage but they weren’t.

It’s still not clear if the home is a complete loss.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

