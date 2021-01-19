Study: Black drivers more likely to be stopped by police in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont drivers of color are most likely to have a run-in with police, according to a new University of Vermont study.

The report “Trends in Racial Disparities in Vermont Traffic Stops, 2014-19” analyzed data from 79 law enforcement agencies across the state during a 5-year period and found that racial disparities and bias in policing persist.

UVM professor and Burlington police commissioner Stephanie Seguino co-authored the study, which looked at 800,000 traffic stops in Vermont during the last five years. The data reveals drivers of color are more likely to be stopped, ticketed, arrested and searched than white drivers.

Shawn Pratt, who serves on Vermont’s Criminal Justice Council, says while this specific report is new, the findings are not.

“You said ‘new’? That’s funny. Because I remember back when I was in college, that same article came out,” Pratt said.

Pratt says he’s not surprised to hear the study found people of color are more likely to be stopped by the police.

“I am disappointed in the fact that they’re bringing these things out now when Black people and people of color, marginalized people, have been talking about this for years now,” he said.

This is the second statewide study since 2017. Seguino says the data reveals racial bias in policing.

“When we see the bias, we don’t know if the bias is coming from the officer’s decision to treat people of color differently than they do white drivers or whether it’s leadership in the agency,” Seguino said. “Leadership matters a great deal. If you set a tone that you’re not accepting racial bias, your officers will behave in a certain way.”

Seguino says broken taillights and pre-textual stops are most susceptible to racial bias.

“I think there should be an end to pre-textual stops. That is stops that the officer has a hunch about some type of criminal activity and uses a minor traffic rule to stop somebody,” she said.

The study also provides a breakdown of the data by agency, revealing wide variation across those 79 agencies and regions.

The report states Black drivers are, on average, 9 times more likely to be searched than white drivers in Brattleboro, 4.4 times more likely in Shelburne, 3.8 times more likely in Vergennes, 3.6 times more likely in Burlington, and 3.45 times more likely in Rutland.

The study shows Black drivers are less likely to be searched than white drivers in Stowe.

Pratt says it’s time to stop just talking about racial disparities and start taking action against them.

“I think the whole system— it all has to come together,” he said. “I don’t want to sit here and just blame police. I don’t want to sit here and just blame state’s attorneys, right? Because things have to work together in the way America has us thinking that all the systems work together so all of the systems together are at fault.”

The authors also found that Vermont police stop drivers at a rate of 255 per 1,000 residents, which is more than three times higher than the national average of 86 stops per 1,000 residents.

WCAX News reached out to several police chiefs across Vermont on Monday night to respond to the report but none of them were available.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.