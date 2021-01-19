Vermont flags at half-staff in honor of those who died from COVID

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont’s top leaders will hold a pandemic press conference.

Tuesday marks 10 months since Vermont’s first confirmed death from COVID-19, a milestone likely to be talked about. Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who have died.

Vaccine registration for people older than the age of 75 begins in just a few days and will likely be talked about Tuesday.

We’ll also get an update on outbreaks, situations and spread in Vermont.

You can watch this press conference live on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

