Advertisement

Vermont flags at half-staff in honor of those who died from COVID

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont’s top leaders will hold a pandemic press conference.

Tuesday marks 10 months since Vermont’s first confirmed death from COVID-19, a milestone likely to be talked about. Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who have died.

Vaccine registration for people older than the age of 75 begins in just a few days and will likely be talked about Tuesday.

We’ll also get an update on outbreaks, situations and spread in Vermont.

You can watch this press conference live on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly attack in Bennington
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter is on administrative leave.
Plattsburgh City police chief put on leave
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
How Vermonters connected with families for holidays during COVID
Vermont surpasses 10K COVID cases
Investigators think a furnace sparked the fire.
Swanton farm fire leaves one person injured

Latest News

Governor Phil Scott and Vermont’s top leaders will hold a pandemic press conference.
Vermont flags to be at half-staff in honor of those killed by COVID-19
A little boy in Vermont had a big idea to help seniors feeling isolated during the pandemic.
Vermont 1st-grader creates goody bags for seniors
When Conner Hoyt’s great-grandmother ended up in the hospital last summer, the 7-year-old...
Vermont 1st-grader creates goody bags for seniors
traffic stops
Study: Black drivers more likely to be stopped by police in Vt.